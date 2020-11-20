Miley Cyrus Talks Collaborating With Billy Idol on New Song ‘Night Crawling’

Miley Cyrus talked collaborating with Billy Idol — who features on the track “Night Crawling” from Cyrus’ new Eighties-inspired album Plastic Hearts — during an upcoming interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe.

“Me and Billy have known each other, I think the first time I ever did anything for Billy Idol was in like 2013,” Cyrus says. That year, the Cyrus performed “Rebel Yell” at the VH1 Divas concert; three years later, Cyrus and Idol performed the song together during an iHeartRadio concert.

“His music… the way that he married rebellion but also his music where he had incredible hooks. And he showed me that I could have balance, that I could make music that I and other people love. And sometimes I’ve lost that and I’ve found that again where it’s like, ‘I want to make music for me.'”

Cyrus added that, before working on Plastic Hearts, the Idol hit “Eyes Without a Face” “actually followed me around for like a year.”

“Anytime I would go anywhere, it would be playing. It was really trippy and I really started to think that life is just all… It’s the Truman [Show] concept,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Who the hell keeps pushing play on ‘Eyes Without a Face?’’ I’d go to the grocery, I go to a restaurant. Anywhere I went, it would be playing.”

Cyrus continued, “And then I went to the studio with [Andrew] Watt. I had said I had just been going through all different relationships and just figuring it out. And I was telling him that I felt like I thought that Billy Idol music videos are like porn. I think the old Billy Idol music videos are so sexy. And I’m like, ‘Yo, that is my porn preference, is Billy Idol music videos.’ And so I’m like, ‘Oh, man. We’ve got to write a song about that.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s just write a song with Billy Idol. Let’s just get the real deal here.’ So we got Billy to come and write a song.”

Plastic Hearts, out November 27th, also features collaborations with Joan Jett, Dua Lipa (“Prisoner” and, on the digital version, Stevie Nicks (“Midnight Sky” remix). Cyrus’ complete interview with Lowe is out November 23rd on Apple Music.