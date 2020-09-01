Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’

Miley Cyrus performed a cover of Billie Eilish’s “My Future” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week. Although not in the usual Live Lounge studio due to Covid-19, Cyrus and her band picked a warmly lit stage for their performance, which fit the vibe of the Eilish cover — a cross between a Seventies rock ballad and a jazzy lounge tune.

“‘Cause I, I’m in love/With my future/Can’t wait to meet her,” Cyrus belts into the microphone, backed by a piano. “And I, I’m in love/But not with anybody else/Just wanna get to know myself.” When the full instrumentation comes in, it almost sounds like an entirely different song than Eilish’s version. Cyrus even injects a bit of her dark sense of humor into it: When she closes with the line “see you in a couple of years,” she turns to the camera and says slyly, “But probably not,” before sticking out her tongue.

Cyrus also performed a rendition of her latest single, the Stevie Nicks-esque “Midnight Sky,” which she showcased this past weekend at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMA performance called back to her iconic “Wrecking Ball” video by showing Cyrus swinging atop a giant disco ball.

“Midnight Sky” marks Cyrus’ first new music since 2019, when she released EP She Is Coming. At the time, Cyrus said the EP would be the first of three six-song EPs, which, together, would comprise a new album, She Is Miley Cyrus. That specific project, however, never materialized and was partially delayed after Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis in October and later underwent vocal surgery.