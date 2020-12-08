Miley Cyrus, Bernie Sanders to Present at Billboard Women in Music Event

On Tuesday, Billboard unveiled the presenter and performer lineup for the 15th annual Billboard Women in Music Event, including Chloe x Halle, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Dolly Parton, Bernie Sanders, and Lilly Singh.

Artist, director, and producer Teyana Taylor will host the event, streaming live on December 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET on the award show’s website.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, will present Cardi B with this year’s Woman of the Year award. Additionally, Bernie Sanders will present Dua Lipa with the Powerhouse Award, which recognizes an act whose music dominated streaming, sales, radio, and the conversation this year. The British pop star will also perform “Boys Will Be Boys” live.

Sister duo Chloe x Halle, the recipients of the 2020 Rising Star Award, will perform “Baby Girl” off of their debut studio album Ungodly Hour. Miley Cyrus will present the Hitmaker Award to her godmother, Dolly Parton, who will be performing her classic hit “9 to 5.” Maluma will present his Marry Me co-star Jennifer Lopez with the Icon Award, while Lilly Singh, host of the NBC late-night show A Little Late, will present Jessie Reyez with the American Express Impact Award, which recognizes female changemakers in the music industry.