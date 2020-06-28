See Miley Cyrus Perform Beatles’ ‘Help!’ in Empty Rose Bowl Stadium

Miley Cyrus performed the Beatles’ “Help!” in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California as part of Global Citizen’s “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” livestream event Saturday.

“For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together…being surrounded by people and feeling their energy! During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way…we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic,” Cyrus tweeted of the cover.

“I dedicated this performance to everyone who is working tirelessly for testing, treatments and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium…. I can’t wait to be together again.”

For the unique performance, a giant HELP! as constructed on the Rose Bowl Field, with Cyrus standing on the period of the exclamation point. Cyrus’ rendition put a country spin on the Beatles classic, with the singer highlighting the now-prescient lyric, “And now my life has changed in oh so many ways/My independence seems to vanish in the haze.”

In addition to her performance, Cyrus sat down with Global Citizen to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on marginalized communities as well as the recent protests around the world.

“My generation is hungry for change and is leading that charge in many ways. I’ve just been a student, over the last few months and especially over the few weeks in my home country. I’ve been a student of these organizers and being able to learn and educate myself. That’s kind of what my time is filled with at this moment, even through Global Citizen, just educating myself. I think that’s the first step to making change,” Cyrus said.

“Young people are using their voices every day to demand that change, and especially now in this activism, even though change is taking time, we want it to lead to lasting change. And something that has been in my mind was wanting to go back to normal, but this ‘new’ normal of ‘We don’t want to go back to the way things were before. We want to go to a more improved, inspired way of life.’”