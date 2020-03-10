Australian Bushfire Relief Concert Canceled Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Australia’s World Tour Bushfire Relief has officially canceled its upcoming benefit following Miley Cyrus’ withdrawal over the COVID-19 outbreak. The concert was scheduled for Friday, March 13th at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

“We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be traveling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead,” promoter TEG Dainty said in a statement.

Cyrus took to Twitter on Monday to announce her withdrawal from the concert. “Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Australia for the show,” she wrote.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” she added. “I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

The concert was organized by Jada Pickett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc., who teamed up with Dainty, Apollo World Touring and AgBioEn, a carbon-negative fuel company. Cyrus was the headliner, with Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine supporting. All proceeds were to go directly to Australian charities providing aid to communities and wildlife affected by the bushfires.

Tickets for the benefit will be refunded, while the Saturday evening performance with Robbie Williams still on. “We look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment,” TEG Dainty said. “Robbie is already on his way to Australia.”