Giving Flowers

Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement

Singer reveals during her all-star New Year’s Eve Party that "Flowers" will arrive on Jan. 13
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus rehearse on Thursday, Dec. 29. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

Miley Cyrus had many surprises in store as she hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside her godmother Dolly Parton live from Miami on Saturday. Among the gifts for 2023 was her announcement of upcoming “Flowers,” which she teased during the two-hour special. It arrives Jan. 13.

Cyrus dropped the first clue around an hour into the show. A separate poster teaser campaign touted the drop date along with inspirational messages of independence, such as “I can love me better than you can” and “I can hold my own hand.”

That wasn’t all she had in store as we said goodbye to 2022 and toasted to the new year: she brought out previously unannounced guests for her televised soiree, including Paris Hilton making a surprise appearance for “Stars Are Blind” joined by Cyrus and Sia. Earlier this week, David Byrne was added to the performance lineup, which included Latto, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, and Fletcher. The event also featured Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as the comedy writing/performing trio Please Don’t Destroy.

The show featured several duets between Cyrus and her guests, including Fletcher joining Cyrus for a sultry “Midnight Sky” and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Cyrus delivering their “Party Up the Street” collab.

This was Cyrus’ second consecutive time hosting the annual event, which was previously helmed by Carson Daly.

