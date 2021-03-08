 Miley Cyrus Sings for Healthcare Workers in 'Angels Like You' Clip - Rolling Stone
Miley Cyrus Sings for Vaccinated Healthcare Workers in ‘Angels Like You’ Clip

“Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated,” Cyrus writes in video statement

Last month, Miley Cyrus performed a special concert as part of Super Bowl LV’s official pregame event in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event was one of the first live concerts of its size since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last March, put on for an audience of vaccinated and masked healthcare workers.

On Monday, Cyrus released her music video for “Angels Like You,” which was filmed at and around the Super Bowl concert, and features Cyrus performing onstage wearing her black-and-pink bedazzled football jersey.

Cyrus wrote in a statement at the end of the video: “We all look forward to being together again and this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available. Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

“Angels Like You” appears on Cyrus’ most recent album Plastic Hearts, released this past November.

