Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Cage the Elephant Lead 2019 iHeartRadio Festival

Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Cage the Elephant, Chance the Rapper and Camila Cabello will headline the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set for Friday, September 20th and Saturday, the 21st at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Def Leppard, Heart, Mumford & Sons, French Montana, Halsey, H.E.R., Tim McGraw and the Zac Brown Band also lead the line-up.

The Daytime Stage, held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, will feature sets from Billie Eilish, Juice WRLD, Lauv, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X and Bryce Vine, with others yet to be announced.

General tickets go on sale June 14th at 1 p.m. ET via the AXS site, with tickets for the Daytime Stage available at Ticketmaster. Capitol One cardholders can access a special pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, June 11th at 1 p.m. ET through Thursday, June 13th at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Seacrest will continue his tenure as host for the festival, which promises “one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances” during its two-day run. iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the event live across the country; following the fest, the CW Network will air a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 2nd and Thursday, October 3rd from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, along with an hour-long best-of special airing Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

iHeartRadio 2018 featured Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Kelly Clarkson among its headliners.