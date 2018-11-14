Hear Mike Will Made-It Tap Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell for New Song ‘The Mantra’

Kendrick Lamar unleashes a torrent of jabs, hooks and knock-out blows on Mike Will Made-It’s new song, “The Mantra,” which also features Pharrell Williams. The track will appear on the Creed II soundtrack, which arrives alongside the film November 21st

“The Mantra” is an understated cut with soft synths bubbling around spit-fire drums. Pharrell delivers a hypnotic verse and the song’s infectious hook before Lamar jumps in with a characteristically sprawling performance filled with an array of flows, vocal quirks and clever rhyme schemes.

Mike Will Made-It served as the executive producer and curator of the Creed II soundtrack, which will also feature contributions from hip-hop heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, A$AP Rocky and Vince Staples. Earlier this month, Mike Will teased the project with “Kill ‘Em With Success,” featuring Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz and Eearz.