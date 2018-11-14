Rolling Stone
Hear Mike Will Made-It Tap Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell for New Song ‘The Mantra’

Track will appear on upcoming ‘Creed II’ soundtrack

Kendrick LamarMade In America Music Festival, Philadelphia, USA - 02 Sep 2018

Kendrick Lamar (above) and Pharrell teamed with producer Mike Will Made-It for a new song off the 'Creed II' soundtrack, 'The Mantra.'

REX/Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar unleashes a torrent of jabs, hooks and knock-out blows on Mike Will Made-It’s new song, “The Mantra,” which also features Pharrell Williams. The track will appear on the Creed II soundtrack, which arrives alongside the film November 21st

“The Mantra” is an understated cut with soft synths bubbling around spit-fire drums. Pharrell delivers a hypnotic verse and the song’s infectious hook before Lamar jumps in with a characteristically sprawling performance filled with an array of flows, vocal quirks and clever rhyme schemes.

Mike Will Made-It served as the executive producer and curator of the Creed II soundtrack, which will also feature contributions from hip-hop heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, A$AP Rocky and Vince Staples. Earlier this month, Mike Will teased the project with “Kill ‘Em With Success,” featuring Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz and Eearz.

