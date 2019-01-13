×
Faith No More’s Mike Patton Cancels NFL Playoffs National Anthem Performance

“Sorry, football folks, I woke up feeling horrible,” singer writes before pulling out of Los Angeles Rams game

Dead Cross - Mike Patton (of Faith No More)Riot Fest Music Festival, Day 2, Douglas Park, Chicago, USA - 16 Sep 2017

Faith No More's Mike Patton canceled his performance of the National Anthem just hours before the Los Angeles Rams' NFL playoff game.

Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Patton was an unexpected choice to deliver the National Anthem prior to Saturday’s NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Faith No More singer ultimately pulled out of the high-profile performance hours before kickoff.

“Sorry, football folks, I woke up feeling horrible,” Patton wrote on Facebook (via Blabbermouth) prior to the NFC divisional playoff game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. “No anthem today for me!” A violinist performed a solo rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in Patton’s absence.

The Dead Cross singer did not elaborate on his anthem-cancelling ailment, but it appears Patton will be healthy enough by Wednesday to keep his appearance at the I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell concert, which takes place January 16th at the Los Angeles Forum. Members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog will also perform at the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted tribute concert along with Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams and other special guests.

If the Philadelphia Eagles manage to defeat the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s playoff game, the Rams would face the Eagles next week in Los Angeles, potentially giving Patton another opportunity to deliver the National Anthem.

