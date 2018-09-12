Mike Patton, DJ QBert Detail ‘Lynch-Heavy’ Set for Director’s Festival

Pyrotechnic Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton and turntable athlete DJ QBert will play their second show ever at Los Angeles’ Festival of Disruption, the pan-disciplinary festival curated by director David Lynch and benefiting the David Lynch Foundation.

Patton tells Rolling Stone their performance for Disruption will be a “Lynch-heavy” set, including reimaginations of some of the director’s iconic, melancholy themes.

“When we played together, before, basically, it’s just been mostly improvised sort of stuff,” says Patton. “So, I let him do his thing, I do my thing and then somehow we meet in the middle. For this one, might be a little different just ’cause I think it’s … scripted.”

“Me and Mike, we love to just go out and just do stuff that’s never been done before. Just be bizarre out there,” adds QBert. “I’m gonna check out everyone’s performance and see what people like the most and we’re gonna make our own thing out of that and kind of just feed off that energy.”

On Wednesday, the festival announced the addition of psych-rock veterans Mercury Rev and art-pop beatmaker Tokimonsta. They join a musical lineup that already includes rapper Vic Mensa, chamber group Dover Quartet, guitarist Dylan Carlson, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry and more. Organizers also announced the first U.S. exhibition of Lynch’s photography-and-shoe collaboration with designer Christian Louboutin, Fetish.

The Festival of Disruption, set for October 13th and 14th at the Ace Hotel, will also features RZA live-scoring The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, Grace Jones presenting her Bloodlight and Bami documentary, Francis Ford Coppola screening his critically excoriated 1996 film Jack and more. Tickets are now available.