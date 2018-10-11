Mike Love to Trump: ‘You Tried Your Best to Help Whitney Houston’

Beach Boys singer Mike Love was at the White House to watch Donald Trump sign the Music Modernization Act into law, and when he stepped up to the podium he went way off topic to heap praise onto the president for his supposed effort to help Whitney Houston in her time of need.

“Thank you so much for your support of music historically,” he said. “I remember you tired your best to help get Whitney Houston in some kind of shape. I remember being at Mar-a-Lago with this guy right here. He had [billionaire investor] Ron Pearlman come down. You tried your best to help Whitney and she’s not the only one you’ve benefited and tried. People can say what they want, but you’ve always been a big supporter of some of the best music that America has ever made.”

It’s unclear how exactly Trump tried to help Houston, but he did attend her wedding to Bobby Brown in 1992 and remained a big fan of hers for years. “She was a friend of mine,” Trump told Wendy Williams in 2012. “She really did lose her voice to a large extent. It was very sad.”

In Trump’s estimation, Houston’s decision to appear on Bobby Brown’s short-lived 2005 reality show Being Bobby Brown sent her on a downward spiral that culminated in her death. “She’s a superstar,” he told Williams. “She shouldn’t be doing a reality show on cable called [Being] Bobby Brown. He wanted to do it very bad and she didn’t want to do it. They showed things on that show that were terrible. I think that was the beginning of the end for Whitney. I thought it was a terrible thing.”

Mike Love was joined by Kid Rock, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and Sam Moore at the White House signing ceremony. It was initially reported that Kanye West would be there as well, but they wound up meeting later in the day.