Mike D, Ad-Rock Set ‘Beastie Boys Book’ Tour

Beastie Boys‘ Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz will embark on a six-date book tour in support of their upcoming tome on the legendary hip-hop trio, Beastie Boys Book.

Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct with Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond will feature a special guest moderator at each stop along with feature readings, a Q&A and a live score provided by the group’s longtime DJ Mixmaster Mike.

The U.S. leg begins October 29th at New York’s Town Hall and concludes November 5th at San Francisco’s Nourse Theater, with each ticket for the book tour coming with a copy of Beastie Boys Book, which arrives October 30th. Tickets for the book tour go on sale September 28th at the Beastie Boys’ official website.

Mike D and Ad-Rock penned the 592-page book and solicited contributions from guests including Amy Poehler, Wes Anderson, Spike Jonze, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Colson Whitehead and author Luc Sante.

Beastie Boys Book will cover the band’s “transition from teenage punks to budding rappers; their early collaboration with Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin; the almost impossible-to-fathom overnight success of their debut studio album Licensed to Ill; that album’s messy fallout; their break with Def Jam, move to Los Angeles, and rebirth as musicians and social activists, with the genre-defying masterpiece Paul’s Boutique.”

Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct with Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond Tour Dates

October 29 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

October 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 3 & 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Montalban

November 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Nourse Theater

November 30 – London, UK @ EartH