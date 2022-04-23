 Mike Campbell Reunites With Stan Lynch For First Tour in 30 Years - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tennis Live Stream 2022: How to Watch ATP and WTP Tennis Online
Home Music Music News

Mike Campbell Reunites With Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch For First Tour in 30 Years

“He is and an old friend who I love dearly,” Campbell says, “We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again”

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Rock and Pop musicians Stan Lynch (left), on drums, and Mike Campbell (foreground), on guitar, both of the group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, perform onstage during the 'Damn the Torpedoes' tour at the Palladium, New York, New York, November 11, 1979. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)American Rock and Pop musicians Stan Lynch (left), on drums, and Mike Campbell (foreground), on guitar, both of the group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, perform onstage during the 'Damn the Torpedoes' tour at the Palladium, New York, New York, November 11, 1979. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Stan Lynch and Mike Campbell, both of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, perform at the Palladium, New York, November 11, 1979

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

When Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs take the stage Saturday evening at the Fox Theater in Boulder, Colorado, they’ll be joined by original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch. He’s going to stay on the road with them through late June, marking the first time they’ve toured together since the Into The Great Wide Open run in 1992.

“[He is] and an old friend who I love dearly,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again.”

Campbell has been on the road with the Dirty Knobs since mid-March. Their set is heavy on songs from their albums Wreckless Abandon and External Combustion, but they’re also playing Petty classics like “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Southern Accents,” ” Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It),” “You Got Lucky,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

Matt Laug is the longtime drummer of the Dirty Knobs, but he has commitments in Europe over the next couple of months with Italian superstar Vasco Rossi. Latter-day Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone was originally slated to sub in for Laug, but he was unable to fit it into his schedule once he became part of John Mayer’s touring band. That led to Campbell recruiting Lynch. The two were an integral part of the Heartbreakers from their earliest days, but Petty dismissed Lynch from the group in 1994 following years of tension. They last played together in 2002 when the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Related Stories

Watch Mike Campbell Play Tom Petty Classics On First-Ever Solo Tour
Tom Petty Talks Working With Rick Rubin in Clip From 'Wildflowers' Documentary

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Campbell and the Dirty Knobs have been playing theaters and large clubs over the past few weeks, but next month they are graduating to 20,000-seat arenas and amphitheaters as a support act for Chris Stapleton. In October, they are opening up for the Who at a series of West Coast shows. By that point, Laug will be back with the group.

But from now until June 26, Heartbreakers fans have the rare chance to see Campbell and Lynch together once again. “The last month of shows with The Dirty Knobs have been just incredible,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone that has come out thus far, your energy has inspired the band and I to new heights we’re taking that energy and running with it.”

In This Article: Mike Campbell, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.