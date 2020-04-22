Watch Mike Campbell’s New Coronavirus-Inspired Video ‘Lockdown’

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell recorded a new COVID-19-inspired song titled “Lockdown” and shot a video for it around his Los Angeles home studio.

Fans can download it here for $1.00 (or whatever amount they choose) with the proceeds benefitting Feeding America.

“Since we’re all keeping away from each other, I have been doing what I always do when I am home: writing and recording,” Campbell said in a statement. “I came up with ‘Lockdown’ for fun. Everyone around me (including my wife Marcie, who helped with the recording and shot the video footage) loved the song, so I’m putting it out for people to enjoy and to raise some money for Feeding America. It feels good to do something positive to help in this time of crisis.”

The song is a playful look at life during the lockdown. “Got no fever,” Campbell sings. “Got no shakes/Got to watch my back/Whatever it takes/Got a face mask and some rubber gloves/ I’m washing my clothes in an old bathtub.”

Campbell was supposed to be on the road right now supporting Wreckless Abandon, the debut LP by his band the Dirty Knobs. Health problems forced him to delay the tour and push the album back to September 18th. He’s supposed to hit the road around that time for an extensive American club tour, presuming mass gatherings are legally permitted by that point.

The Dirty Knobs originally planned on touring and releasing their album about two years ago, but they pushed everything back when Campbell was invited to join Fleetwood Mac after the band parted ways with Lindsey Buckingham. They played 88 shows all over the globe between October 2018 and November 2019.