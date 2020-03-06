Mike Campbell Postpones New Album, Tour Due to Unspecified Illness

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell is delaying the release of the debut album by his band the Dirty Knobs along with their first national tour due to an unspecified illness. The LP, Reckless Abandon, will now come out on September 18th.

“On Sunday night my doctors discovered some health issues, which, while fully treatable, need to be addressed before going out on tour,” Campbell said in a statement. “The good news, well, really it’s great news, is that I’m going to be just fine. The bad news, and I say this with much frustration, is the tour that was scheduled to start next week will need to be postponed and rescheduled for September.

The Dirty Knobs are slated to perform at Chris Stapleton’s All American Roadshow between June and August, and those dates are still on the books. The headlining tour now begins September 9th in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up November 7th in New Orleans.

“If you bought tickets to any of our headline shows, they will still be good for the rescheduled dates,” he said. “If you are unable to make the new date, you can obtain a refund at your point of purchase and we hope to see you another time soon. I know that many of you made plans to travel to the upcoming shows and I’m so sorry that those plans have been upended. However, health is the most important thing, and I want to bring you the best show possible. I truly appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

In addition to Campbell, the Dirty Knobs features singer-guitarist Jason Sinay, bassist Lance Morrison, and drummer Matt Laug. They have been gigging around Los Angeles for years, but they became Campbell’s chief creative outlet after the death of Tom Petty in 2017. The guitarist planned on going out with them earlier, but his unexpected invitation to join Fleetwood Mac in 2018 delayed those plans until this year.

The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 9th — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

September 11th — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

September 12th — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

September 14th — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 17th — Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

September 22nd — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

September 24th — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 26th — Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

September 27th — Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 30th — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

October 1st — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

October 4th — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

October 5th — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

October 7th — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

October 9th — Chicago, IL @ Park West

October 16th — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 17th — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 18th — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

October 21st — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 22nd — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 25th — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

October 26th — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

October 29th — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

October 30th — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

November 1st — Dallas, TX @ Blue Light

November 2nd — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

November 4th — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

November 6th — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

November 7th — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks