Watch Mika Play New Songs ‘Tiny Love,’ ‘Big Girl’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Mika ventured from piano balladry to disco grooves on Wednesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, performing a pair of new songs, “Tiny Love” and “Big Girl.”

The pop singer opened behind the keys with “Tiny Love,” crooning about the satisfying subtleties of a real-life romance. “There’s no dramatic declarations in the rain/It’s not a love that finds its pleasure after pain,” he sang. “I couldn’t train a bunch of doves to spell your name/It’s a ‘don’t-know-what-the-messin” kind of love.” After a stately intro, the songwriter stood and shimmied behind the microphone as the track shifted to an upbeat, ELO-styled chime.

Mika adopted more glam-rock showmanship for “Big Girl,” clapping and dancing as he belted over pulsing funk bass and a four-on-the-floor drum pattern.

Both tracks, along with recently issued cuts “Ice Cream” and “Sanremo,” appear on Mika’s upcoming fifth LP, My Name Is Michael Holbrook, out October 4th. He will promote the album on a North American/European tour that launches September 12th in New York City.