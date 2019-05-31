Mika’s New Song ‘Ice Cream’ Is Summer-Anthem Bait

Mika has unveiled the lyric video for his new summer-ready anthem “Ice Cream,” the first single off the Lebanese-English singer’s upcoming fifth record, My Name Is Michael Holbrook. The album, due out October 4th, marks Mika’s first LP since 2015’s No Place in Heaven.

On the lead single “Ice Cream,” Mika told Rolling Stone via email, “‘Ice Cream’ was written on a day of extreme heat. It was the last few weeks of writing for the album; a writing period that lasted two years. Through the writing I had confronted personal, serious and at times painful issues, now I felt lighter and freer.”

Mika added that the song came about during an August trip to Italy, and was partially inspired by “the irreverent attitude of the music of the 90s,” including the music made by George Michael during that time.

“Dare to be the more proud version of yourself,” he says. “Dare to be a sensual man, dare to express out loud the desires you always keep inside your head. That’s why and how I wrote it.”