Mika Announces ‘I Love Beirut’ Benefit Lineup With Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek

Mika has announced the lineup for his I Love Beirut benefit livestream concert to aid the people of Beirut, Lebanon, following a devastating explosion that killed over 200 people and destroyed a central hub in the capital city on August 4th.

The full lineup for the benefit concert includes Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek, Danna Paola, Rufus Wainwright, Louane, Etel Adnan, Fanny Ardant and Laura Pausini. The show will be streamed on September 19th on Mika’s YouTube channel (via a private link for ticket holders) across four time zones, starting at starting at 8 p.m. BST/9 p.m. CEST.

“Mika and I have been friends for a while, so when he asked me to be part of his I Love Beirut project of course I said yes!” Minogue said in a statement. “The situation in Lebanon is so sad, but I hope this event will raise lots of money to support the incredible work of Save the Children and the Lebanese Red Cross and their teams working on the ground in Beirut. I’m so happy to be part of it.”

All the money raised from ticket sales to the livestream concert, as well as donations to its associate GoFundMe campaign, will be split between the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children to support their continued relief work since the explosion.