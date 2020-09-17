 Mika Announces 'I Love Beirut' Benefit Lineup - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Teddy Geiger Wanted to Soothe Herself. So She Wrote an Album in Isolation
Home Music Music News

Mika Announces ‘I Love Beirut’ Benefit Lineup With Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek

Rufus Wainwright, Danna Paola will appear for benefit livestream to aid victims of Beirut explosion

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mika Announces 'I <3 Beirut' Benefit Lineup With Kylie, Salma Hayek

Mika has announced the lineup for his I Love Beirut benefit livestream concert to aid the people of Beirut, Lebanon.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images, Victor Chavez/Getty Images, Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Mika has announced the lineup for his I Love Beirut benefit livestream concert to aid the people of Beirut, Lebanon, following a devastating explosion that killed over 200 people and destroyed a central hub in the capital city on August 4th.

The full lineup for the benefit concert includes Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek, Danna Paola, Rufus Wainwright, Louane, Etel Adnan, Fanny Ardant and Laura Pausini. The show will be streamed on September 19th on Mika’s YouTube channel (via a private link for ticket holders) across four time zones, starting at starting at 8 p.m. BST/9 p.m. CEST.

“Mika and I have been friends for a while, so when he asked me to be part of his I Love Beirut project of course I said yes!” Minogue said in a statement. “The situation in Lebanon is so sad, but I hope this event will raise lots of money to support the incredible work of Save the Children and the Lebanese Red Cross and their teams working on the ground in Beirut. I’m so happy to be part of it.”

All the money raised from ticket sales to the livestream concert, as well as donations to its associate GoFundMe campaign, will be split between the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children to support their continued relief work since the explosion.

In This Article: Kylie Minogue, livestream, Mika, Rufus Wainwright

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.