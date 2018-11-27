Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Share Their Wedding Party Playlists

This past weekend, R&B star Miguel married his longtime girlfriend, model Nazanin Mandi. The 260-guest celebration, held at a Spanish-style estate in Los Angeles, was full of great music, starting with a wedding band curated by Miguel’s cousin Mireya Ramos of the mariachi group Flor de Toloache. “Music is always going to be a part of everything we do, first and foremost,” Miguel says, speaking with Rolling Stone shortly before the big day. “We really wanted the music to tell our story.”

Each half of the couple also put together a personalized playlist for their day-of wedding preparations, which you can hear right here. Miguel’s, which he titled “Victory Lap,” is packed with classic party songs that he selected with help from his nine groomsmen.

The setlist opens with UGK and OutKast’s “International Players Anthem,” likely the greatest rap song about a wedding ever recorded. For Miguel, who met his future wife more than a decade ago at a music video casting call for his pre-fame single “Getcha Hands Up,” it’s a nod to the history they share. “I don’t think there’s any better, more relatable verse than André’s in this song,” he says. “Naz and I have been together for almost 13 years, and this sets up the journey.”

The story continues with songs like the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy.” “Naz and I used to ride around in my 1999 Ford Ranger truck that my dad gave me,” Miguel recalls. “It had a big dent in the front, right above the left tire. We used to pull up to clubs together and hop out like we were in a Lamborghini. We came up together. ‘Juicy’ is a reminder of that.”

Miguel’s playlist ends on a high note with Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” — “I had to end it with one of my favorite West Coast MCs of all time” — and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.” “That one’s just for fun,” he notes. “It’s the ultimate clown song.”

Mandi’s playlist, meanwhile, shows off her excellent taste in rap, R&B and dance music. “I chose songs that are classic, yet very modern, which is very representative of our romance,” she says. “I also chose certain songs for my girls, because I want to make them feel sexy and confident — myself included.”

Along with selections from Beyoncé, Prince, Kanye West, Nineties house singer Crystal Waters, rising R&B star Sabrina Claudio and more, she chose two songs by her husband-to-be. “I mean, a wedding playlist wouldn’t be complete without Miguel, the ultimate sex symbol,” Mandi says. “I had to add him.”

“I love you for that,” Miguel says, laughing.