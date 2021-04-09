See Miguel’s Stylish ‘So I Lie’ Video

Miguel released his new EP Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 on Friday, and with it the new video for the track “So I Lie.” The stylish visual finds Miguel slow-motion cruising on a motorcycle near Los Angeles and singing “So I Lie” along a coastline at sunset.

“Art Dealer Chic is the mindset to invest our beliefs in thoughts and emotions that add the most value in our lives,” Miguel said in a statement. “The same way an art dealer would dictate the value of a particular work, we dictate and curate what thoughts and emotions are worth our time and energy.”

The four-song Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 follows the first three installments of Art Dealer Chic, which Miguel self-released in 2012 and re-uploaded onto streaming services in March.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” Miguel added. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic, as ADC is more or less a moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices. As a basic operating system, this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 marks Miguel’s first non-single release since his 2017 LP War & Leisure. The singer also recently teamed with Tainy on the single “Sunbathe.”