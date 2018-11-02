Rolling Stone
Watch Miguel’s Electrifying ‘Sky Walker’ Performance for ‘Austin City Limits’

Singer raps Travis Scott’s verse himself for latest episode of storied series

Brittany Spanos

Miguel gives an electrifying performance of his single “Sky Walker” during his episode of Austin City Limits. He’ll appear in this weekend’s episode alongside Alessia Cara. Wearing a harness, Miguel excitedly belts the rousing song off his 2017 album War & Leisure. Backed by a band in all-white, the R&B star feeds well off their energy and raps Travis Scott’s parts like a pro.

The Miguel and Alessia Cara episode airs this weekend as part of Austin City Limits’  44th season. On November 19th, Willie Nelson will return to the show for the first time in a decade for his 18th appearance on the show.

Released in December, War & Leisure is Miguel’s fourth album. The LP featured appearances from Kali Uchis, Rick Ross and J. Cole, along with Scott. “Sky Walker” was his second-highest charting hit, hitting the top 30 on the Hot 100. Earlier this week, he paid tribute to Mac Miller at a star-studded benefit concert paying tribute to the rapper’s life and legacy.

