Hear Miguel’s Pulsating New Single ‘Funeral’

Miguel has released a new single, “Funeral,” a terse, electro-driven number about death and sex. The song, which clocks in at just over two minutes, sees Miguel singing over a bed of dramatic, surging synth beats.

“Send my regards to the mother and father,” he intones on the track. “‘Cause somebody’s daughter I just fucking slayed/ Blood on the carpet, it came from my heart/ Once I start, I can’t stop it, and now we are prey.”

The single follows Miguel’s recent Spanish-language EP, Te Lo Dije, which he dropped in April. The release featured Spanish versions of five songs of the singer’s 2017 album War & Leisure and included collaborations with Kali Uchis, Madrid rapper C. Tangana and all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache. He also teamed up with Alicia Keys for one-off single “Show Me Love,” which was accompanied by a music video featuring Michael B. Jordan and Zoë Saldana, along with Saldana’s artist husband, Marco Perego Saldana.

The singer is performing at Day N Vegas 2019 in Las Vegas this weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds alongside Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Miguel will also appear as part of Wonderfront Festival 2019 in San Diego, California, which takes place November 22nd through 24th.