 Black Power Live Streaming Benefit Taps Miguel, Doja Cat, Dev Hynes
Miguel, Doja Cat, Dev Hynes to Perform During Black Power Live Benefit Stream

Event will feature musical performances and conversations with black artists, activists

Jon Blistein

Miguel, Doja Cat, Dev Hynes

Miguel, Doja Cat and Dev Hynes are among the performers set for the Black Power Live benefit stream, taking place June 27th on Twitch.

RMV/Shutterstock, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Ban/Getty Images, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miguel, Doja Cat and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes are part of a stacked lineup of musicians who will perform during Black Power Live, a digital benefit taking place this Saturday, June 27th, on Twitch.

The event will be hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and feature a mix of musical performances and conversations with black artists and organizers. The event will start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and wrap at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Money raised will benefit the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa and Black Men Build.

Per a press release, Black Power Live is meant to be “a celebration of the incredible work done by organizers and activists around the world and will be a chance to reflect, regroup and talk about next steps.”

The musical lineup for Black Power Live will feature jazz star Terrace Martin debuting a new piece, “Racism on Trial,” featuring Kamasi Washington, Denzel Curry, Robert Glasper  Alex Isley and others. Additional performers include Ne-Yo, Aloe Black, HO99O9 with Travis Barker, Vagabon, Jessie Reyez, Serpentwithfeet and Twin Shadow.

Along with the music, Black Power Live will feature interviews and discussions with a mix of artists and activists including Parkland survivor Emma González, Dear White People creator Justin Simien and author and filmmaker Dream Hampton.

A complete lineup, and registration for the event, is available here.

In This Article: Black Lives Matter, Blood Orange, Doja Cat, Miguel

