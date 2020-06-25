Miguel, Doja Cat, Dev Hynes to Perform During Black Power Live Benefit Stream

Miguel, Doja Cat and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes are part of a stacked lineup of musicians who will perform during Black Power Live, a digital benefit taking place this Saturday, June 27th, on Twitch.

The event will be hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and feature a mix of musical performances and conversations with black artists and organizers. The event will start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and wrap at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Money raised will benefit the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa and Black Men Build.

Per a press release, Black Power Live is meant to be “a celebration of the incredible work done by organizers and activists around the world and will be a chance to reflect, regroup and talk about next steps.”

The musical lineup for Black Power Live will feature jazz star Terrace Martin debuting a new piece, “Racism on Trial,” featuring Kamasi Washington, Denzel Curry, Robert Glasper Alex Isley and others. Additional performers include Ne-Yo, Aloe Black, HO99O9 with Travis Barker, Vagabon, Jessie Reyez, Serpentwithfeet and Twin Shadow.

Along with the music, Black Power Live will feature interviews and discussions with a mix of artists and activists including Parkland survivor Emma González, Dear White People creator Justin Simien and author and filmmaker Dream Hampton.

A complete lineup, and registration for the event, is available here.