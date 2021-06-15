Miguel, Bon Iver, Jorja Smith Helped Craft Installations for New Music and Art Platform, Undercurrent

Bon Iver, Jorja Smith, Khruangbin and Miguel are among the artists that have been tapped to develop new installations for Undercurrent, a new music and art platform that launched Tuesday, June 15th.

Undercurrent was founded by Steve Milton and Brett Volker, who, per a release, wanted to unite musicians, artists, and other collaborators to create new kinds of immersive, interactive, multimedia events that could also inspire social change. Undercurrent has been in the works for three years now, and the inaugural event is set to open on September 9th in New York City, with a series of installations that grapple with climate change.

Along with the aforementioned performers, the first Undercurrent event will feature contributions from Actress, Aluna, Jayda G, Mount Kimbie and Nosaj Thing, while more will be announced soon. The musicians worked with other artists and creatives, as well as climate experts, with the aim of creating installations that capture their reactions to the ongoing climate crisis. The installations will also help raise awareness for three nonprofits fighting climate change, Kiss the Ground, Ocean Conservancy, and Global Forest Generation.

“It’s an exciting time to be working and experimenting in the music space, with technology rapidly changing the way that we create and consume art,” Milton and Volker said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be offering music fans new ways to experience work by the artists they love and we hope they leave feeling inspired to take action around the climate crisis in the process.”

Tickets for the upcoming Undercurrent event in New York City are available now on the platform’s website.