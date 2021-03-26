Miguel Announces ‘Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4’ EP for April

Miguel has announced a new EP, Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4, out April 9th via ByStorm/RCA Records. In tandem with the announcement, the R&B singer also re-released its predecessors, Art Dealer Chic Volumes 1-3, on Friday.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” Miguel said in a statement. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic, as ADC is more or less a moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices. As a basic operating system, this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

Miguel originally self-released the first three Art Dealer Chic EPs in 2012; they’re now available on digital streaming platforms for the first time ever. Art Dealer Chic Vol. 1 included the single “Adorn,” which would later be featured on Miguel’s 2012 album Kaleidoscope Dream and become a signature hit for the singer.

Last month, Miguel teamed up with Tainy for the sultry single “Sunbathe.” He put out his most recent album, War & Leisure, in 2017.