Migos’ Takeoff Accused of Rape in Civil Lawsuit

A woman has accused Migos rapper Takeoff of rape at a house party in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The alleged incident took place in late June at an Encino, California house party attended by Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, and Migos’ DJ Durel (real name Daryl McPherson). According to the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, the victim — referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity — claims she went to the party to meet up with McPherson, who she had been in contact with on social media.

Upon arriving at the house on June 22nd, Ball allegedly made repeated advances toward the woman that made her “uncomfortable,” according to the suit. After telling McPherson she had “no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship with Defendant Takeoff,” McPherson “offered to take Plaintiff upstairs to Durel’s room,” she claims.

On the way, the suit alleges that McPherson and Ball passed each other on the staircase and got into a verbal confrontation; the woman continued up to McPherson’s room. Soon after, the bedroom door opened and Ball entered.

“Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him,” the lawsuit claims.

“Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s express refusal, Defendant Takeoff grabbed Plaintiff, flipped her over face-down, and pulled down her clothing. Defendant Takeoff then proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent. After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room. After recovering from the initial shock of what had transpired, Plaintiff promptly walked out of the bedroom and immediately left.”

The lawsuit continued, “Plaintiff sought medical care at a nearby hospital that same day, where hospital staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same.”

According to the New York Times, the LAPD confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been opened. However, Jane Doe’s lawyer Neama Rahmani said he already “lost confidence” in the investigation and thus filed the civil lawsuit ahead of any potential criminal charges. ” “We hope that … the media attention will motivate the Los Angeles Police Department to pursue the criminal investigation more aggressively,” Rahmani said in a statement. “Justice delayed is justice denied, and continues to victimize a women who has already been victimized by the rich and famous.” A representative for Migos did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The civil lawsuit accuses Ball of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, inflicting emotional distress, gender violence and a pair of civil rights violations.

Jane Doe Civil Lawsuit Against Migos Rapper Takeoff