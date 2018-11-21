Migos’ Takeoff Launches Into Space With ‘Last Memory’ on ‘Fallon’

Migos rapper Takeoff staged a visual space launch while performing his solo song “Last Memory” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. The emcee performed on a fog-shrouded stage backed by a massive screen. After a snippet of a rocket blast-off, the visuals switched to the lavish “Last Memory” video, featuring shots of a regal Takeoff wandering through a mansion. He ended the song with his back turned to the audience as the stage and screen turned white, followed by a brief glimpse of the stars.

The single appears on Takeoff’s recently issued debut solo LP, The Last Rocket, which debuted at Number Four on the Billboard 200 chart. All three Migos members have now released projects outside of the group: Quavo released his first solo record, Quavo Huncho, in October; and Offset teamed with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for their collaborative 2017 album, Without Warning.

Migos recently appeared on The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” segment, taking host James Corden on a shopping spree.