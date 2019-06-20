Migos Throw $500,000 Around in ‘Stripper Bowl’ Video

On Super Bowl weekend 2019, the Atlanta label Quality Control – home to Migos, Lil Yachty, Stefflon Don, City Girls and more hip-hop stars – threw a “Stripper Bowl” party at Atlanta strip club The Gold Room, where allegedly $500,000 worth of bills were thrown in one night.

So goes the text opening of “Stripper Bowl,” Migos’ latest music video. Filmed partially at the actual Stripper Bowl celebration, the clip is pretty much what you expect: each Migo rapping about their appreciation of booty while sitting in front of, well, booty.

Migos last appeared together in the “Pure Water” video with Mustard. Quavo has been making headlines recently for his controversial performance of “Future” with Madonna at Eurovision, along with his appearance in Kamaiyah’s video for “Windows” alongside Tyga. Earlier this year, Offset released his first solo album, Father of 4, releasing a video for “Red Room” and getting back together with ex-wife, Cardi B.