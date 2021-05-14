Migos Drop New Song ‘Straightenin’

Rap trio Migos have released a new song “Straightenin.” The track is expected to appear on their long-teased Culture 3 album, per the group’s post on Instagram.

“Straightenin” is classic Migos, with triplet flows and ad libs careening over over booming bass, crisp percussion and a woozy synth line (“I’m counting dineros with Robert DeNiro/He telling ’em that Cho amazing,” goes a characteristic Quavo couplet in the first verse).

Earlier in the year, Migos confirmed Culture 3 was on its way in an Instagram video detailing “The Process of 3.” The clip features Quavo, Offset and Takeoff working in the studio in Atlanta, hanging out in their “compound” in Los Angeles and reflecting on quarantine. “We’ve been having time to bond with each other, and time to spend with each other ’cause our solo careers have been allowing us to do different things,” Quavo said. “We got relationships and we’re growing.”

Culture 3 is the follow-up to 2018’s Culture II.