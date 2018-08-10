Migos Rapper Quavo Drops Three Lavish Solo Songs

Quavo surprised fans with three new songs on Friday, with his trio Migos’ tour with Drake (dubbed Aubrey and the Three Amigos) set to launch this Sunday in Kansas City.

The trio of new tracks offers up a different aspect of Quavo’s range. “Bubble Gum,” produced by Buddah Bless, showcases the Atlanta rapper’s softer side as he admires a girl who is popping “bubblegum while she thumb through her weave,” as he sings through AutoTune on the song’s poppy hook.

Buddah Bless also produced “Lamb Talk,” the first of two more ostentatious songs showing off the rapper’s lavish lifestyle. (The song is specifically named for Lamborghinis.) The other extravagant cut is the Murdah Beatz-produced “Workin Me,” a bouncy flex about Quavo being at the mercy of the woman he’s dating.

Migos’ tour with Drake was originally set to launch in Salt Lake City on July 26th but production issues forced the tour to not only be postponed but also have the majority of the dates rescheduled. The North American trek will wrap up with two nights in Atlanta, Georgia November 16th and 17th.