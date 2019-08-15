Watch Migos Pull Off Bank Heist in New ‘Frosted Flakes’ Video

Migos pull off an elaborate bank heist in the new video for “Frosted Flakes,” a track off the upcoming Quality Control compilation Control the Streets, Volume 2, out tomorrow, August 16th.

Directed by Daps and Quavo, the video stars Quavo and Takeoff as the brains and muscle behind the operation (Migos’ Offset doesn’t feature in the clip or the song). The video opens with the pair plotting the robbery with a handful of other conspirators, and soon enough Quavo is dangling from the ceiling of a security room, Mission: Impossible style, as he tries to gain access to the bank. When two security guards bust in and catch him in the act, Takeoff manages to save the day by taking out the armed guards from the other side of the wall.

From there, the rappers lay waste to the rest of the security staff as they make their way to the vault and fill their bags up with diamonds, cash and gold bars. But when they return to their van, Quavo and Takeoff find that their computer guy’s been bound and gagged by masked adversaries and that the woman who was helping them plan the heist at the beginning of the video is now robbing them at the end.

The “Frosted Flakes” video arrives one day after Lil Baby and DaBaby shared the clip for their Control the Streets, Vol. 2 cut “Baby.” The forthcoming compilation will also feature music from Quality Control artists like Lil Yachty, Offset, City Girls, 24Heavy and Stefflon Don, while it will boast guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, French Montana, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Young Thug.