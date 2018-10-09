Migos’ Quavo Envisions Jackson 5-Like Show Where He’s Michael Jackson

Migos’ Quavo is about to embark on a solo journey with the release of his debut album, Quavo Huncho on October 12th. And if everything goes to plan, his ascension will be King of Pop-like. During an interview with GQ, the “L A M B T A L K” rapper explained his vision for a live show where Migos headline as the Jackson 5 and he opens for the group like Michael Jackson.

“Nah, everything I do on my album I can do with the boys. We’re just trying something new,” Quavo said. “I feel like with the boys, it’s bigger — super, super, super bigger moments. If I make myself a great artist by doing this, it only makes our group super, super huge. It makes the demand even bigger and better, because then we’ll be able to do a Migos concert and solo tours all in one, and that’s my dream. My dream is to host a concert, but let the Migos headline it, and I open up. And each solo artist opens up for the Migos. Kind of like how Michael Jackson did the reunion [with the Jackson 5].”

It isn’t clear what Jackson 5 tour Quavo is referencing. Hopefully, he meant the 2011 Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration and not 1984’s The Victory Tour, which was infamously fraught with growing tension between Michael and his brothers. Imagine if Offset pulled a Jermaine Jackson during this hypothetical Migos tour? Jermaine notably told reporter Simon Kinnersley, “even though Michael is very talented, a lot of his success has been due to timing and a little bit of luck … now I’m doing a lot of things. I’m the hottest brother.”

Thankfully, Offset and Takeoff aren’t handling Quavo’s next career move better. Later in the interview, Quavo shared how his uncle and cousin push and support him.

“Just being honest with their opinions, staying true and always believing in me,” he continued. “They never had a [thought] in their mind that I would go out and be on some selfish shit. It’s just me, let me take all the bag. Because it could happen. It happens with groups, especially.”