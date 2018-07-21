Rolling Stone

Migos’ Offset Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Rapper faces two felony weapons charges and misdemeanor for marijuana possession following Atlanta traffic stop

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

Offset of MigosWireless Festival, Day 2, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 07 Jul 2018

Migos' Offset was arrested on a pair of felony weapons charges after the rapper's vehicle was pulled over Friday outside Atlanta.

Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock

Migos’ Offset was arrested on a pair of felony weapons charges Friday after the rapper’s vehicle was pulled over outside Atlanta.

TMZ first reported that Offset, born Kiari Cephus, was stopped by the Atlanta Police Airport Division for illegally tinted windows; a search of the SUV recovered at least one gun – a felony since Cephus is a convicted felon on probation – and marijuana.

Cephus was booked into Clayton County Jail at 6:42 pm EST and charged with two felonies, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as misdemeanors for improper lane change and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, jail records confirmed.

A representative for Migos did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. At press time, Cephus remained behind bars as bail had not been set.

Cephus’ probation stems from a 2015 incident where all three members of Migos were charged with felony possession of a schedule II narcotic and carrying a loaded gun on school property following a concert at Georgia Southern University.

TMZ added that Cephus’ wife Cardi B and their newborn daughter Kulture were not in the SUV at the time of his arrest Friday.

In This Article: Migos

