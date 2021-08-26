Watch Migos Perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ Series

Migos appeared on a new edition of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series to showcase three songs from their recent album Culture III.

Appearing from the Gallery Dept. in Los Angeles with a backing band, the group performed “Avalanche, “Straightenin” and “Birthday.” At the end of the set, Quavo confirmed, “You rockin’ with the greatest group of all time.”

Culture III dropped back in June. The long-awaited, 19-song album features guest appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, NBA YoungBoy, and Polo G. Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke both appear posthumously. The release marks Migos’ fourth LP and arrives three years after the massively successful Culture II. In the time since, all three members have pursued solo careers, each releasing one full-length solo album.

Earlier this summer, Migos enlisted Cardi B for a blazing set at the 2021 BET Awards that featured two songs from Culture III, “Straightenin” and “Type Shit.” The group also stopped by The Tonight Show to debut “Avalanche.”