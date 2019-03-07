Migos and Mustard’s ‘Pure Water’ Video Is a Peculiar Paint Party

“Pure Water” is about diamonds, not water. “‘Pure Water,’ the music video,” is about throwing paint-filled balloons, not diamonds. It’s a little confusing, but Migos and Mustard are agents of subverted expectations.

The Colin Tilley-directed visual is built on various set pieces that never fully coalesce, but look cool enough to, you know, be a music video. It features beautiful women throwing paint balloons at each other, while the Migos and Mustard do that weird swaying thing as they perform to the camera. If that doesn’t seem enticing, there is also Mustard standing on a forklift as Quavo raps in the world’s longest jacket, Offset stands on a dirty boat and Takeoff performs in front of an old-timey fire truck.

Sonically, “Pure Water” is one of the year’s best Migos’ moments (behind Offset’s stellar solo album). If the world is approaching a Migos saturation point we haven’t hit it just yet, and Mustard proves there’s still room for the Atlanta group to excite.