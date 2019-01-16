Migos Sound Rejuvenated on Mustard’s ‘Pure Water’

The back half of Migos’ 2018 was not their most creatively rewarding stretch of their carer. Quavo’s solo project was critically panned, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket fared slightly better and Offset didn’t bother dropping his promised solo effort as he sifted through a messy maybe-divorce. The group passed the then-hypothetical point of oversaturation, and it began to feel like they had little left to say. At least until Mustard delivered “Pure Water” on Wednesday, and immediately proves that the Migos are always welcome when they make something that bangs.

Jittery, galactic and pulsating, the beat sounds like what would happen if Skrillex had scored Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. There are layers to “Pure Water.” First is the chorus that features Quavo honoring Master P’s classic “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” as he raps, “Uh, no Master P.” It looks stupid written out — I’m sorry — but sounds very good in the context of the song, and you can hit play right now to hear it for yourself. Then, as if the chorus wasn’t insane enough, Quavo raps, “Took your bitch out the game, I had to sub her” and immediately ad-libs “Swap, swap.” Offset, not to be outdone, raps, “I’m Ricky Bobby with your bitch.” I am still trying to decipher what, exactly, he means. Takeoff uses his time on mic to reveal he believes in tipping waitresses fairly for their thankless job, as long as they keep the ones coming.

All in all, after a wait, it’s a good day to be a Migos fan again.