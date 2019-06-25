×
Rolling Stone
Migos, Future, G-Eazy Lead Rolling Loud Bay Area 2019 Lineup

Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Kodak Black also set for festival’s Oakland edition

Quavo, Offset, Takeoff. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff with Migos performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena, in AtlantaHot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 - , Atlanta, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Migos, Future, G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert will headline the 2019 Rolling Loud Bay Area festival.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Migos, Future, G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert will headline the 2019 Rolling Loud Bay Area festival. 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Gunna, Nav, Tyga and Lil Yachty will also perform at the event, scheduled for Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, the 29th at the Oakland Coliseum Grounds in Oakland, California.

The fest will also feature DaBaby, Trippie Redd, Blueface, Ski Mask the Slump God, Shoreline Mafia, SOB x RBE, Shoreline Mafia, Berner, Lil Mosey, Lil Tjay, Polo G, Kamaiyah, Seshollowaterboyz, Smokepurpp, Young Dolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Bans, Curren$y, Saweetie, Rico Nasty, Lil Keed and Nef the Pharaoh, among others. The full lineup is available below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. PT via the festival’s website. On Monday, organizers tweeted that they will next detail their first-ever New York lineup, followed by a breakdown of the L.A. edition (which is scheduled for December 14th and 15th).

Rolling Loud held the fifth installment of its flagship Miami event in May, featuring Migos, Cardi B, YG, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Rae Sremmurd. But the festival also made news when a crowd disturbance led to the false report of an active shooter, which caused panic and a stampede that resulted in multiple injuries.

