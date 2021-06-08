 Migos Enlist Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber for 'Culture III' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Migos Enlist Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber for ‘Culture III’

19-track set arrives on Friday

Migos share 'Culture III' tracklist

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset (top l-r), of Migos, DJ Khaled and H.E.R. perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Migos have shared the tracklist for their upcoming album, Culture III, which arrives on Friday. Drake, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber are among the guests featured on the trio’s long-teased album.

The 19-song set also includes collaborations with Future, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and Polo G. Last month, Migos dropped their first single of the year, “Straightenin,” which appears on Culture III. Earlier this year, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset confirmed the follow up to 2018’s Culture II was soon on its way in an Instagram video detailing “The Process of 3.”

“We’ve been having time to bond with each other, and time to spend with each other ’cause our solo careers have been allowing us to do different things,” Quavo said. “We got relationships and we’re growing.”

On Wednesday, ahead of the album’s release, Migos will perform during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Culture III Tracklist

1. “Avalanche”
2. “Having Our Way” featuring Drake
3. “Straightenin”
4. “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B
5. “Malibu” featuring Polo G
6. “Birthday”
7. “Modern Day”
8. “Vaccine”
9. “Picasso” featuring Future
10. “Roadrunner”
11. “What You See” featuring Justin Bieber
12. “Jane (Birkin)”
13. “Antisocial” featuring Juice WRLD
14. “Why Not”
15. “Mahomes”
16. “Handle My Business”
17. “Time for Me”
18. “Light It Up” featuring Pop Smoke
19. “I Need It” featuring NBA YoungBoy

In This Article: Cardi B, Drake, Hip-Hop, Justin Bieber, Migos

Rolling Stone
