 Watch Migos Debut New Song 'Avalanche' on 'Fallon'
Watch Migos Debut New Song ‘Avalanche’ on ‘Fallon’

The track comes off their album Culture III

Migos appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a new track, “Avalanche.” The song is the latest single from the Atlanta trio’s forthcoming new album Culture III and features a reference to the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

For the performance, the rap group donned matching suits, sunglasses and fedoras, and appeared with their live band. It has a slick, throwback vibe, complete with a horn section.

Culture III drops Friday, June 11th. The long-awaited, 19-song album features guest appearances from DrakeCardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and Polo G.

Last month, Migos dropped their first single of the year, “Straightenin,” which appears on Culture III. Earlier this year, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset confirmed the follow up to 2018’s Culture II was soon on its way in an Instagram video detailing “The Process of 3.”

“We’ve been having time to bond with each other, and time to spend with each other ’cause our solo careers have been allowing us to do different things,” Quavo said. “We got relationships and we’re growing.”

The group has also dropped the studio version of “Avalanche” ahead of the album’s release.

