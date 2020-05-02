 Mick Jagger, Will Smith Set for 'iFor India' Show for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Gorillaz Pay Tribute to Tony Allen With New Song 'How Far?' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Mick Jagger, Will Smith to Perform on ‘iFor India’ Concert for COVID-19 Relief

Jonas Brothers, Jack Black and Bryan Adams also set for four-hour May 3rd special

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the group's concert at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CalifThe Rolling Stones - , CA, Pasadena, USA - 22 Aug 2019

Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Jack Black are among the artists who will perform during the "iFor India" livestream show for COVID-19 relief.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Jack Black are among the artists who will perform Sunday during the “iFor India” livestream concert for COVID-19 relief.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bryan Adams, Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner, A.R. Rahman, Jay Sean and Mindy Kaling will also make appearances during the four-hour fundraiser that will stream live on Facebook Sunday, May 3rd, beginning 7:30p.m. IST.

“Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert,” organizers said in a statement. “To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home.”

The concert, organized by the Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, will raise funds for over 100 groups providing food and other essential services in India during the pandemic, with organizers noting that the money will help “those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from,” Agence France-Presse reported.

Jagger — along with the socially distant Rolling Stones — recently performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” together-while-apart for Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home fundraising virtual concert.

The Rolling Stones also recently released their new song “Living in a Ghost Town,” the band’s first original composition in eight years.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Mick Jagger, Will Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.