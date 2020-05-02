Mick Jagger, Will Smith to Perform on ‘iFor India’ Concert for COVID-19 Relief

Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Jack Black are among the artists who will perform Sunday during the “iFor India” livestream concert for COVID-19 relief.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bryan Adams, Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner, A.R. Rahman, Jay Sean and Mindy Kaling will also make appearances during the four-hour fundraiser that will stream live on Facebook Sunday, May 3rd, beginning 7:30p.m. IST.

“Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert,” organizers said in a statement. “To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home.”

The concert, organized by the Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, will raise funds for over 100 groups providing food and other essential services in India during the pandemic, with organizers noting that the money will help “those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from,” Agence France-Presse reported.

Watch the iFor India concert on Sunday 03 May 7:30pm IST on Facebook /facebookappindia #iforindia #socialforgood pic.twitter.com/y03l1lDI1r — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 1, 2020

Jagger — along with the socially distant Rolling Stones — recently performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” together-while-apart for Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home fundraising virtual concert.

The Rolling Stones also recently released their new song “Living in a Ghost Town,” the band’s first original composition in eight years.