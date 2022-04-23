Mick Jagger’s Picks for Rock Music’s Saviors Will Surprise You

Mick Jagger has credited an unlikely pair of pop-punk singers with keeping the spirit of rock music alive.

In a new interview with Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones singer — one of the greatest frontmen in music history — bemoaned the lack of rockers in recent years. However, two artists have caught his attention: Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud.

“In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” Jagger said (via The Independent). “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

As NME notes, Yungblud previously name-checked Jagger as an inspiration and a role model for what he hopes is a lengthy career. “I’m not arsed about being about for 10 minutes, have a hit song, get a fucking mansion, do too many drugs and kill myself,” Yungblud said in 2019. “I want to be doing this until I look like Mick Jagger. He’s still sexy as fuck!”

The Rolling Stones have long championed up-and-coming acts over the decades, recruiting both established bands and under-the-radar emerging artists as opening acts in recent years: The 1975 (in 2013), Ed Sheeran, Kanye West (in 2006), Black Pumas and Maneskin are just some of the dozens of artists the Rolling Stones have given a taste of the stadium stage to.

The band kicks off their 60th anniversary tour of Europe this summer, a trek that Jagger says won’t be their last. “I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour,” he told P4.

“I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it. I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”