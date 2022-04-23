 Mick Jagger's Picks for Rock Music's Saviors Will Surprise You - Rolling Stone
Mick Jagger’s Picks for Rock Music’s Saviors Will Surprise You

“You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll”

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards perform in concert as The Rolling Stones close out their North American tour at Circuit of The Americas on November 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards perform in concert as The Rolling Stones close out their North American tour at Circuit of The Americas on November 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)

Mick Jagger

WireImage

Mick Jagger has credited an unlikely pair of pop-punk singers with keeping the spirit of rock music alive.

In a new interview with Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones singer — one of the greatest frontmen in music history — bemoaned the lack of rockers in recent years. However, two artists have caught his attention: Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud.

“In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” Jagger said (via The Independent). “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

As NME notes, Yungblud previously name-checked Jagger as an inspiration and a role model for what he hopes is a lengthy career. “I’m not arsed about being about for 10 minutes, have a hit song, get a fucking mansion, do too many drugs and kill myself,” Yungblud said in 2019. “I want to be doing this until I look like Mick Jagger. He’s still sexy as fuck!”

The Rolling Stones have long championed up-and-coming acts over the decades, recruiting both established bands and under-the-radar emerging artists as opening acts in recent years: The 1975 (in 2013), Ed Sheeran, Kanye West (in 2006), Black Pumas and Maneskin are just some of the dozens of artists the Rolling Stones have given a taste of the stadium stage to.

The band kicks off their 60th anniversary tour of Europe this summer, a trek that Jagger says won’t be their last. “I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour,” he told P4. 

“I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it. I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

In This Article: Machine Gun Kelly, Mick Jagger, Yungblud

Newswire

