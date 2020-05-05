Watch Mick Jagger Garden, Exercise and Hug a Cat in Save the Children Newsreel

Mick Jagger is facing the pandemic head-on in a newsreel clip he shared on Twitter Tuesday to benefit Save the Children. The clip orignally appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“In times of international crisis every man, woman and child must pull their weight,” a mid-Atlantic accent intones in the clip, dubbed “Global News.” The clip is meant to resemble the newsreels that often played before films back in the early days of cinema. Jagger plays the everyman in the reel, as the voiceover implores him to engage in a variety of healthy activities.

A Public Service, on behalf of Save the Children – ‘In times of international crisis, every man, woman and child must pull their weight…’ To donate directly, please visit: https://t.co/aEBgLTqJQI pic.twitter.com/NCPCPxx0rE — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 5, 2020

“Look at this fellow, not a care in the world!” the voice proclaims as Jagger strums a guitar. “Hey, you there! Yes, you! What do you think you’re doing?” the voice asks, before leading Jagger through a routine of exercising, gardening, cooking and other helpful activities that act as a serviceable guide to anyone in quarantine. In the end, Jagger is allowed to rest with his cat.

Jagger and the Rolling Stones have hardly been idle during the COVID-19 crisis. In April, they dropped a new song “Living in a Ghost Town.” In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Jagger said he wrote the song with Keith Richards over a year ago. “It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” he said. “It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak… I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes.”

Jagger also appeared on the iFor India livestream concert for COVID-19 relief Sunday, while the Stone played Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home Special.