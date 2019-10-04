 Mick Jagger Considered Pension, Ex-Accountant Says – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Angel Olsen Debuts 'All Mirrors' on 'Fallon' in a Crown Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Mick Jagger Once Seriously Considered a Pension Plan

Rolling Stones’ old accountant Laurence Myers says Jagger was convinced he’d be out of music in his sixties

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Rolling Stones - Mick JaggerThe Rolling Stones in concert, Santa Clara, USA - 18 Aug 2019

Mick Jagger considered a pension when he thought he wouldn't be singing with the Stones in his sixties, the band's old account says.

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Mick Jagger could not have foreseen that he’d still be rocking out in his seventies. In fact, according to the Rolling Stones’ former accountant, he discussed the possibility of setting up a pension plan back in the day.

“I was having a meeting with Mick while he was waiting for a plane at Kennedy Airport and on the agenda that day was a pension plan,” Myers tells Rolling Stone. “He’d studied at the London School of Economics before abandoning his academic career to join the Rolling Stones, so he knew it [was] a good idea, especially since he thought he wouldn’t be singing at 60, let alone 76. He was a very smart man then and still is, which is why he’s still singing rock & roll now.”

Myers was working for the Stones when they first started to break out in England in 1964. While the band was successful and “technically rich” at the time, Myers says the money wasn’t really flowing and Jagger was astute enough to consider that the ride wouldn’t last forever.

Myers digs into this exchange further in his new autobiography, Hunky Dory (Who Knew?) out Friday. In the book, he notes that when Jagger mentioned the idea of singing in a rock band as a senior, he and Myers “roared at the thought.”

Myers, who’s now 83, also worked with the Beatles’ Apple Corps, the Kinks, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie during his lengthy career in the music business. He later moved on to producing plays and movies, and most recently served as an executive producer on the new Judy Garland biopic, Judy.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.