Mick Jagger Once Seriously Considered a Pension Plan

Mick Jagger could not have foreseen that he’d still be rocking out in his seventies. In fact, according to the Rolling Stones’ former accountant, he discussed the possibility of setting up a pension plan back in the day.

“I was having a meeting with Mick while he was waiting for a plane at Kennedy Airport and on the agenda that day was a pension plan,” Myers tells Rolling Stone. “He’d studied at the London School of Economics before abandoning his academic career to join the Rolling Stones, so he knew it [was] a good idea, especially since he thought he wouldn’t be singing at 60, let alone 76. He was a very smart man then and still is, which is why he’s still singing rock & roll now.”

Myers was working for the Stones when they first started to break out in England in 1964. While the band was successful and “technically rich” at the time, Myers says the money wasn’t really flowing and Jagger was astute enough to consider that the ride wouldn’t last forever.

Myers digs into this exchange further in his new autobiography, Hunky Dory (Who Knew?) out Friday. In the book, he notes that when Jagger mentioned the idea of singing in a rock band as a senior, he and Myers “roared at the thought.”

Myers, who’s now 83, also worked with the Beatles’ Apple Corps, the Kinks, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie during his lengthy career in the music business. He later moved on to producing plays and movies, and most recently served as an executive producer on the new Judy Garland biopic, Judy.