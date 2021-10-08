Mick Jagger Takes Magical Journey to a Nashville Junkyard

Since kicking off the Rolling Stones’ fall tour last month, Mick Jagger has documented himself in every city — from posing at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to sipping a beverage at a saloon in Charlotte, North Carolina. His next stop? Nashville.

Before the band hits Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Jagger paid visits to various locations around the city. But forget the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman — what this man wants is a nice stop at the junkyard (PSC Metals, our Nashville correspondent Jon Freeman confirms).

Jagger also immersed himself in nature, gazing at deer, before making it to the Nissan Stadium parking lot. Hopefully, when the band arrives in Los Angeles to play SoFi Stadium on October 17th, he’ll ditch the Griffith Observatory and hang in a field of coyotes.

The Stones announced that the No Filter fall tour would proceed as planned in the wake of drummer Charlie Watts’ death in August. Steve Jordan has been taking his place. “We all miss Charlie so much, on the stage and off the stage, and we’d love to dedicate this tour to Charlie,” Jagger told the crowd at the tour kickoff last month. “Here’s to you, Charlie!”