Here’s Why Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis Met at Sun Records

Jagger traveled to Memphis to work on Sam Phillips biopic based on Peter Guralnick’s excellent biography

jerry lee lewis, mick jagger

Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis met at the historic Sun Records to discuss a biopic on producer Sam Phillips.

Dan Reid/REX/Shutterstock; John Davisson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Mick Jagger posted a photo under the iconic entrance of Sun Records, the spot where Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded classics that helped set Jagger on his own legendary path. The visit became even more intriguing when Jagger posted a follow-up photo from inside the studio with Lewis himself. “Great time running down memory lane with Mick Jagger yesterday at Sun Records,” Lewis wrote on his Facebook page, including another image of the duo together.

What was the purpose of the meeting? A spokesman for Lewis tells Rolling Stone that the duo gathered for a “planning session” for an upcoming biopic on Sun founder Sam Phillips. Jagger is currently producing a Paramount Pictures film based on Peter Guralnick’s excellent 2014 book Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock ‘’N’ Roll, which Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star in. (Deadline reported in 2016 that DiCaprio will play Phillips, though there has been no update on his involvement since.)

Jagger and Lewis have known each other for a long time. “I have known them back when they were real young kids,” Lewis said in 2008. “Ain’t that something? They ain’t kids no more.'” Since 2006, they have released two duets together: “Dead Flowers” and “Evening Gown” on Lewis’ comeback albums Last Man Standing and Mean Old Man.

Jagger also met with other Memphis heavyweights. The fan account Rolling Stones Data noticed that Rodd Bland, the son of the late soul legend Bobby “Blue” Bland, posted an Instagram photo with Jagger from the Blues City Cafe with a heartfelt message about his meeting with Jagger. “He shared his stories of loving my pops, and speaking so highly of him and taking a break from his evening to seriously engage me in conversation. Thank you Mick! You truly are a rock icon.”

At 82, Lewis isn’t slowing down. He’s set to play Chicago’s Riot Fest this weekend alongside Beck, Run the Jewels, Elvis Costello and the Imposters. The Stones don’t have any tour dates announced, but Jagger has been posting lots of studio photos on Instagram, causing speculation that a new album maybe in the works. A rep for Jagger declined to comment.

