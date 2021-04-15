 Mick Jagger Releases 'Eazy Sleazy' NFT to Raise Money for Indie Venues - Rolling Stone
Mick Jagger Announces ‘Eazy Sleazy’ NFT to Raise Money for Indie Venues

Loop of “Easy Sleazy,” featuring Dave Grohl, is being sold as a fundraiser for Music Venue Trust, Back-up, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

Mick Jagger is jumping on the NFT train for a good cause. The Rolling Stones frontman has announced that an art piece built around his new track “Eazy Sleazy,” featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on guitar, bass, and drums, will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) to raise money for struggling independent venues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jagger created the audio-visual NFT in collaboration with 3D artist Oliver Latta, a.k.a. Extraweg. The 1-1 piece, which features a 30-second loop of “Eazy Sleazy,” will go live for a 24-hour auction starting Thursday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

All proceeds from the NFT sale will be divvied up between Music Venue Trust, a U.K.-based charity that works to protect, secure, and improve grassroots music venues; Back-up, which provides financial support to entertainment technology industry professionals who are seriously ill or injured or to their surviving family members; and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which was founded last spring to advocate for independent music venues in the United States following the pandemic shutdown. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to environmental causes.

“Eazy Sleazy” marks Jagger’s first-ever collaboration with Grohl, and was produced by Matt Clifford.

