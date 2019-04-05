Mick Jagger ‘Doing Very Well’ After Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is “doing very well” after the singer’s reported heart surgery, which the singer underwent just days after the Rolling Stones postponed their upcoming stadium tour.

“Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery,” a representative for the band said in a statement. Rolling Stone previously reported that Jagger underwent surgery to repair a heart valve.

When the postponement was initially announced on March 30th, a rep for the band said, “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Jagger said in a statement, “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

It is expected that new dates for the postponed North American leg of their No Filter tour, which initially ran from April 20th to July 29th, will be announced in the coming weeks.