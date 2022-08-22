Mick Jagger Manages to Sing Along to ‘Fix You’ at Coldplay Show Without Weeping

Mick Jagger treated himself to a spot of Coldplay last night, sharing a video of him bellowing along to the iconic tearjerker “Fix You” at the band’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Sunday, Aug. 21.

By the looks of the video, Jagger had quite the view from his box, able to take in the entire crowd, all wearing light-up bracelets. Whoever took the video captured a charming moment where Jagger threw up his hands, waved them around, and sang along with Chris Martin and the rest of the crowd.

Had a great time watching Coldplay last night

A real busman’s holiday !🎸🎸🎸🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/BwYUKzhKxl — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 22, 2022

“Had a great time watching Coldplay last night, A real busman’s holiday!” Jagger wrote on Twitter (“busman’s holiday” being one of those great British-isms for someone doing the same thing on vacation that they would otherwise be doing at work).

As it happens, there’s a bit of history between Coldplay and Jagger, specifically when it comes to “Fix You.” Back in 2014, Coldplay dedicated a performance of the song to Jagger a few days after a memorial service for L’Wren Scott, the fashion designer and Jagger’s longtime girlfriend who died in March of that year. (Much more lighthearted, Martin busted out his Jagger impression during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden in 2016.)

Jagger has spent most of the year on tour with the Rolling Stones, while the band also marked their 60th anniversary with a new four-part docuseries, My Life as a Rolling Stone. Jagger also dropped a new solo song, “Strange Game,” back in March, with the track serving as the theme song for the Apple TV+ espionage series, Slow Horses.

Coldplay, meanwhile, are about to play a pair of shows in Scotland before playing a run of shows throughout South America this fall. The band also just announced more U.K. and European shows for 2023, with more dates expected to be announced soon.