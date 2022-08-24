Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to Late Bandmate Charlie Watts: ‘Thinking of Charlie Today’

Mick Jagger remembered his late bandmate Charlie Watts, who died one year ago today, in a moving tribute on social media. The post features a video montage of Watts with a voiceover by Jagger. The clip is soundtracked by the Rolling Stones 1974 track “Till The Next Goodbye.”

“I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger reflects, adding, “Outside of the band, you know,we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports; we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music.” He concludes, “But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”

Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022

Watts died at age 80 on Aug. 24, 2021. The news came several weeks after it was announced that the drummer would not be able to perform on the Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour of U.S. stadiums. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” the Rolling Stones publicist said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.” The statement referred to Watts as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

At the time, numerous musicians paid tribute to Watts. Graham Nash told Rolling Stone, “Without question, Charlie Watts was one of the greatest drummers in the world. His secret — the same as Ringo — is heartbeat. Charlie Watts was the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones.”

Back in May, Jagger reflected on Watts in an interview with The Sunday Times. “I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show,” Jagger said. “But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too. I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend.”

The Rolling Stones recently wrapped a string of U.K. and European tour dates, including two concerts in London’s Hyde Park.